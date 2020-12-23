What's Open, Closed in South Florida On Christmas Eve, Christmas

Here's a look at what's open and closed around South Florida over the Christmas holiday.

GROCERY STORES

Publix: All stores and pharmacies close at 7 p.m. Christmas Eve and will be closed Christmas Day.

The Fresh Market: Will close 7 p.m. Christmas Eve and will be closed Christmas Day.

Trader Joe's: Will close at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve and will be closed Christmas Day.

Whole Foods Market: Check online for your local store but locations will close at 7 p.m. Christmas Eve and will be closed Christmas Day.

Milam’s Market: Will close at 7 p.m. Christmas Eve and will be closed Christmas Day.

Winn-Dixie: Closed Christmas Day.

Sedano's: All stores will be open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day until 6 p.m. except stores located at 3925 Palm Ave. in Hialeah and 12175 SW 26th St. in West Miami-Dade, which will be open until 8 p.m.

Presidente Supermarket: Stores will be open until 9:45 p.m. Christmas Eve and will be open Christmas Day from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

PHARMACIES

Walgreens: Most locations will be open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The majority of pharmacies will close at 5 p.m. Christmas Eve and remain closed Christmas Day. Check here for more info.

CVS: Most locations are open regular hours. Check here for more info.

STORES

Walmart: Store hours on Christmas Eve will vary depending on location but most will close at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve and will remain closed Christmas Day.

Target: Most stores will close at 7 or 8 p.m. and will remain closed Christmas Day.

Costco: Most stores will close at 5 p.m. Christmas Day and will remain closed Christmas Day.

BJ's Wholesale: Most stores will close at 6 p.m. Christmas Day and will remain closed Christmas Day.

MALLS

Aventura Mall: Will close at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve and will remain closed Christmas Day.

Sawgrass Mills: Will close at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve and will remain closed Christmas Day.

Dadeland Mall: Will close at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve and will remain closed Christmas Day.

Dolphin Mall: Will close at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve and will remain closed Christmas Day.

The Falls: Will close at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve and will remain closed Christmas Day.

Brickell City Center: Will close at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve and will remain closed Christmas Day except for the movie theater and some restaurants.

Coral Square Mall: Will close at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve and will remain closed Christmas Day.

Miami International Mall: Will close at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve and will remain closed Christmas Day.

Pembroke Lakes Mall: Will close at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve and will remain closed Christmas Day.

Westfield Broward Mall: Will close at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve and will remain closed Christmas Day.

Westland Mall: Most stores will close at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve and will remain closed Christmas Day although check online for some stores which may open Christmas Day.

Florida Keys Outlet Marketplace: Will close at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve and will remain closed Christmas Day.