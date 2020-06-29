Where to Watch Fireworks Online and In-Person This Fourth of July in Miami

The pandemic may have cut this year's list of Fourth of July events short, but there are still several options for viewing fireworks displays in person or from home in South Florida this year.

All the following events take place on Saturday, July 4th.

Fort Lauderdale

The City of Fort Lauderdale will be launching fireworks from four locations around the city starting at 9 p.m. Officials are asking neighbors to enjoy the show from their homes.

Holiday Park, Sunrise Boulevard and US-1 (18 minute show)

City Hall, Andrews Avenue and Northeast 1st Street (18 minute show)

Carter Park, Sunrise Boulevard and Northwest 16th Avenue (18 minute show)

Beach Community Center, Oakland Park Boulevard and A1A (10 minute show)

The event can also be live-streamed on Youtube, and a virtual show will also be available at this site and aired on Comcast Channel 78 and AT&T U-verse Channel 99.

Hialeah

The City of Hialeah is teaming up with Cano Health to broadcast a fireworks display starting at 9 p.m.

The broadcast can be available on MegaTV, and it can also be streamed from the City of Hialeah’s Instagram and Facebook accounts, as well as from Mayor Carlos Hernandez’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Miami Beach

The City of Miami Beach will be hosting a variety of virtual activities in lieu of its traditional festivities:

Home Decorating Contest: Residents are asked to share photos of their "best red, white and blue décor" and share photos to the city's Facebook, Instagram or Twitter pages.

Residents are asked to share photos of their "best red, white and blue décor" and share photos to the city's Facebook, Instagram or Twitter pages. Sidewalk Art Contest for Kids: Children are encouraged to produce their best chalk art, and photos can be shared to the city's social media platforms.

Children are encouraged to produce their best chalk art, and photos can be shared to the city's social media platforms. Virtual Firework Display: A firework show paired with music by the New World Symphony will be available for streaming on the city's Facebook account and will air on Channel 660 on Atlantic Broadband and Channel 99 on AT&T U-Verse.

North Miami

The City of North Miami is hosting a virtual “Independence Day Tribute” that can be viewed at 6 p.m. on the city’s official Facebook page.

The tribute will feature a “special compilation of past North Miami Independence Day Celebration on the Bay events.”

Miami Lakes

The Town of Miami Lakes is teaming up with its Cultural Affairs Committee to host a fireworks celebration that will launch from Graham Dairy Lake and Miami Lakes Optimist Park from 9-9:30 p.m.

Residents are asked to watch the fireworks from their homes, and the show can also be live-streamed.

There will also be a “friendly neighborhood competition” to see who can post the best-looking barbecue on social media. Participants who tag photos on Instagram with “@Town_of_Miami_Lakes” and “#AllAmericanBBQML” will enter to win a $25 gift card to Home Depot.

Miami Springs

The City of Miami Springs will host its annual fireworks show at the Miami Springs Golf and Country Club located at 650 Curtiss Parkway. Officials urge people to practice social distancing and wear masks. The traditional parade and car show will not take place.

Fireworks will start at dusk, generally some time after 8 p.m., though actual start time can shift earlier or later depending on the weather.

Curtiss Mansion

Before the city’s annual fireworks show, the Historic Curtiss Mansion in Miami Springs is hosting an array of socially-distanced family events from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 500 Deer Run.

Tickets are $15, and space is limited to comply with social distancing. The price of admission includes one hot dog, one bag of chips, one soda or water, and activities and entertainment. Beer, wine, soda and food will be available for purchase.