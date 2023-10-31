Miami Dolphins

Who is Rohan Davey, the Hialeah man who played football in Germany?

Our very own Constance Jones fills us in on what the European League of Football is and sits down with one Hialeah man who etched his name in the history of the league.

By Constance Jones

NBC Universal, Inc.

Everyone is familiar with the NFL here in the United States, but there's another football league overseas that spans to 9 countries and features 17 teams -- "The European League of Football."

It's a phenomenon that has gained huge momentum in the old country and a local superstar from Hialeah, Rohan Davey, made a name for himself in the league.

Davey was no stranger to success, having won 2 Super Bowl wins with the New England Patriots during the 2003 and 2004 seasons, but he says his drive started right here in South Florida.

"South Florida football and south Florida sports in general is one of the best in the country. Competition is fierce," Davey said, "You learn to respect those guys and there craft as you continue on your career," he added.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

In the mid-90's Davey was a standout wideout at Hialeah-Miami Lakes High School, eventually heading off to LSU and then drafted with the New England Patriots.

"After we won the Super Bowl, New England allocated a lot of players to NFL Europe and Germany was one of the place they were allocating players, who had not had any experience playing as much time in the NFL —and I was one of the guys," Davey said.

While playing for the Berlin Thunder everything was brand new for Davey - new country, new language, new culture, yet, football was the only constant.

Local

missing child 2 hours ago

8-year-old boy found safe after going missing in Deerfield Beach

Miami-Dade police 6 hours ago

Miami-Dade police officer accused of molesting children

"What made it fun, was just trying to learn the new languages. Get you through things like ordering a meal, that was exciting." Davey told NBC6 Constance Jones, "just going in different places like taking the train—never been to different places before," he added.

Davey not only had a record setting season in Germany, but he was also named "Player of the Year" after winning the World Bowl with the team.

"My experience was absolutely phenomenal. It was wonderful, and I would not have gotten that experience if they did not have NFL over here. I got a chance to hone my skills and get better—and come back and make myself more attractive to other teams," Davey said.

He offers a few words of advice for all those Dolphins fans that are making the trip to Germany for the first time.

"Soak it in, and for every opportunity you have to be with the people. Get out and see a historical site, get out and learn about the culture."

Rohan Davey is currently coaching High School football just outside of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, but hopes he can make the trip back to Germany soon.

This article tagged under:

Miami DolphinsNFLNew England PatriotsKansas City Chiefs
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us