Who is Rohan Davey, the Hialeah man who played football in Germany?

Everyone is familiar with the NFL here in the United States, but there's another football league overseas that spans to 9 countries and features 17 teams -- "The European League of Football."

It's a phenomenon that has gained huge momentum in the old country and a local superstar from Hialeah, Rohan Davey, made a name for himself in the league.

Davey was no stranger to success, having won 2 Super Bowl wins with the New England Patriots during the 2003 and 2004 seasons, but he says his drive started right here in South Florida.

"South Florida football and south Florida sports in general is one of the best in the country. Competition is fierce," Davey said, "You learn to respect those guys and there craft as you continue on your career," he added.

In the mid-90's Davey was a standout wideout at Hialeah-Miami Lakes High School, eventually heading off to LSU and then drafted with the New England Patriots.

"After we won the Super Bowl, New England allocated a lot of players to NFL Europe and Germany was one of the place they were allocating players, who had not had any experience playing as much time in the NFL —and I was one of the guys," Davey said.

While playing for the Berlin Thunder everything was brand new for Davey - new country, new language, new culture, yet, football was the only constant.

"What made it fun, was just trying to learn the new languages. Get you through things like ordering a meal, that was exciting." Davey told NBC6 Constance Jones, "just going in different places like taking the train—never been to different places before," he added.

Davey not only had a record setting season in Germany, but he was also named "Player of the Year" after winning the World Bowl with the team.

"My experience was absolutely phenomenal. It was wonderful, and I would not have gotten that experience if they did not have NFL over here. I got a chance to hone my skills and get better—and come back and make myself more attractive to other teams," Davey said.

He offers a few words of advice for all those Dolphins fans that are making the trip to Germany for the first time.

"Soak it in, and for every opportunity you have to be with the people. Get out and see a historical site, get out and learn about the culture."

Rohan Davey is currently coaching High School football just outside of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, but hopes he can make the trip back to Germany soon.