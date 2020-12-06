Mother of Missing 2-Year-Old Girl Arrested After Child Found Safe

The mother of a 2-year-old girl who went missing in Wilton Manors on Sunday has been arrested after the child was safely located by authorities.

According to Wilton Manors Police, 29-year-old Christine Ammon was charged with violating a court order. Police found her with her daughter, Stella Victoria Turley, at around 1:40 p.m. in the 1000 block of northeast 17th Way in Fort Lauderdale.

An Amber Alert for Turley was issued earlier in the day.

Investigators say Ammon does not have custody of the child. She allegedly left with her daughter early Sunday morning after arriving at her place of residence.

Authorities say Turley was found in good health and has been reunited with her father.

A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for 2-year-old Stella Turley out of Wilton Manors. The child may be in the company of Christine Ammon. If you have any information, please contact the Wilton Manors Police Department at 954-390-2150 or 911. #FLAMBER pic.twitter.com/miGyWagXW4 — FDLE (@fdlepio) December 6, 2020

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement, who canceled the Amber Alert, said the child was found safe but did not release any further information.

