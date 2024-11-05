South Florida

Wind Advisory in effect for Broward, Miami-Dade throughout Election Day

We'll watch for wind gust as high as 40 mph along the coast and around 30-35 mph for inland locations.

By Llarisa Abreu

Voters in South Florida have seen gloomy skies and an increasing wind throughout Election Day.

There is a Wind Advisory in effect for coastal Broward and Miami-Dade until 1 a.m. on Wednesday for gusts as high as 40 mph.

Periods of scattered showers are also on the ballot Tuesday.

Plus, these windy conditions will actually increase as Rafael makes its closest approach to South Florida on Wednesday.

