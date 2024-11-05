Wind Advisory in effect for Broward, Miami-Dade throughout Election Day

Voters in South Florida have seen gloomy skies and an increasing wind throughout Election Day.

There is a Wind Advisory in effect for coastal Broward and Miami-Dade until 1 a.m. on Wednesday for gusts as high as 40 mph.

We'll watch for wind gust as high as 40 mph along the coast and around 30-35 mph for inland locations.

Periods of scattered showers are also on the ballot Tuesday.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Plus, these windy conditions will actually increase as Rafael makes its closest approach to South Florida on Wednesday.