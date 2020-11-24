first alert weather

Windy Tuesday in South Florida With Isolated Showers in Forecast

A small craft advisory and high risk of rip currents will be with us through Wednesday

South Florida will be dealing with quite the windy day on Tuesday and dodging a few raindrops, but the weather should be cleared up by the time your turkey comes out of the oven.

We are looking at a pleasant day but winds will be gusty and a small craft advisory and high risk of rip currents will be with us through Wednesday.

Otherwise, expect lots of sunshine and just an isolated shower on that breeze. Highs will top out around 80 over the next couple of days with humidity at reasonable levels too.

Winds will die down by Thanksgiving and into the weekend as highs push back into the low 80s. Rain chances remain low right through Sunday 

A stronger front is set to move in early next week and give us a real shot at some rain. 

