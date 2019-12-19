Woman Accused of Coral Springs Killing Now Facing Lesser Charge

What to Know Yvonne Serrano appeared in court Thursday, where it was revealed that the second-degree murder charge she had been facing in last month's killing of 21-year-old Daniela Tabares was reduced to manslaughter.

Serrano, 51, had called 911 on Nov. 23 to report that she found Tabares dead in her driveway along Northwest 100th Drive.

Detectives said Serrano and Tabares had gone out with a group of friends from their gym to see a movie, and Serrano later shot and killed her.

A woman accused of fatally shooting her friend at her Coral Springs home is no longer facing a murder charge.

Yvonne Serrano appeared in court Thursday, where it was revealed that the second-degree murder charge she had been facing in last month's killing of 21-year-old Daniela Tabares was reduced to manslaughter. She also faces two counts of tampering with physical evidence.

Prosecutors reviewed the evidence and the law and decided to change the charges, Broward State Attorney’s Office officials said.

Serrano, 51, had called 911 on Nov. 23 to report that she found Tabares dead in her driveway along Northwest 100th Drive. Detectives said Serrano and Tabares had gone out with a group of friends from their gym to see a movie, and surveillance footage showed the pair together at World of Beer in Coconut Creek about an hour before Tabares was killed.

Police said Serrano drove Tabares to her home in the early morning hours, and shot her in the head inside the car.

When Serrano initially called 911, she said she didn't know Tabares, police said. Serrano is also accused of deleting video footage from her Ring camera and washing blood out of her clothing, police said.

The motive behind the shooting remains unknown, and the incident remains under investigation.