Woman Allegedly Left Children at Home for Hours: Police

A woman is facing child neglect charges for allegedly leaving her three young kids alone at home for hours.

Martha Gonzalez, 29, of Hialeah, allegedly left her 12-year-old child to watch her 7 and 8-year-old siblings as she went to work on Saturday for more than eight hours, and then again on Sunday for six and a half hours, prosecutors said.

According to the arrest report, the 12-year-old called a family member on Sunday telling them Gonzalez didn't leave any cooked food for them to eat. When Gonzalez found out, she allegedly slapped the child, leaving nail marks on her arms and a scratch mark on her cheek.

Gonzalez faces charges of child neglect and battery, online jail records said. She does not have any prior criminal charges or convictions.

A neighbor was surprised at the criminal allegations against Gonzalez, saying she seems like a good person without any problems.

Gonzalez was sent to a court program for first-time offenders and was ordered to stay away from her three children.