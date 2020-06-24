Woman Arrested After Argument Over Wearing Face Mask at Brownsville Market

A woman ended up behind bars after she got into an argument over refusing to wear a face mask inside a market in Brownsville.

The manager of LT Food Market on Northwest 27th Avenue told police Susan Derisma entered his store without a mask and then got into an argument about not wearing a mask.

The store manager said he escorted Derisma out of the store because she wasn’t wearing a mask, and she kicked the front door. The glass door shattered and he then called the police. He told detectives the glass door had recently been replaced.

Derisma told the court she’s from Orlando and has been in Miami-Dade County for the last six months.

A judge in bond court Wednesday ordered Derisma to stay away from the market. She was released from jail without having to pay a bond but will have to comply with her next court date.

Derisma is facing charges of criminal mischief, which is a third-degree felony punishable by up to five years in prison.