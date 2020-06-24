coronavirus

Woman Arrested After Argument Over Wearing Face Mask at Brownsville Market

By Claudia DoCampo

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman ended up behind bars after she got into an argument over refusing to wear a face mask inside a market in Brownsville.

The manager of LT Food Market on Northwest 27th Avenue told police Susan Derisma entered his store without a mask and then got into an argument about not wearing a mask.

The store manager said he escorted Derisma out of the store because she wasn’t wearing a mask, and she kicked the front door. The glass door shattered and he then called the police. He told detectives the glass door had recently been replaced. 

Local

Decision 2020 48 mins ago

Viral Video Criticizing State Attorney Is Just Opinion, Not Electioneering: Expert

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Miami-Dade to Address Hot Spots, Provide Hotel Rooms to Isolate People With Virus

Derisma told the court she’s from Orlando and has been in Miami-Dade County for the last six months. 

A judge in bond court Wednesday ordered Derisma to stay away from the market. She was released from jail without having to pay a bond but will have to comply with her next court date.

Derisma is facing charges of criminal mischief, which is a third-degree felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusBrownsvilleMiami-Dade court
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us