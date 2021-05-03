Woman Arrested After Assaulting Flight Attendant on American Airlines Flight From Miami

A woman was arrested Sunday after she allegedly attacked an American Airlines flight attendant on the flight from Miami to New York.

According to a federal complaint, midway through the flight, the suspect left her seat and followed one of the flight attendants to the crew area of the plane, and began yelling because they did not pick up her garbage.

The flight attendant then requested assistance from the victim, who was also a flight attendant. The victim attempted to separate the woman from her colleague, at which point the suspect accused the victim of pushing her. She then struck punched and pulled the victim’s hair.

Once separated, the suspect approached the victim in the crew area again and began yelling obscenities. The suspect then stated “cops aren’t going to do anything to me,” and then punched the victim again.

The flight attendant crew requested that the captain land the plane, but

that request was denied. An off-duty New York City Police officer aboard the flight intervened and placed the defendant in hand restraints for the remainder of the flight.

The plane landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport where the defendant was taken into custody.

The victim sustained scrapes to the arm and cheek, bruises to the forehead and leg, swollen hands from defending herself, and a strained neck as a result of

being pulled to the floor by the suspect.

The victim was later evaluated by medical personnel at JFK and refused additional medical assistance.