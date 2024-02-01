Woman arrested after security breach causes chaos at Miami International Airport

A woman was arrested after her security breach caused a bit of chaos at Miami International Airport Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Esperanza Ortiz-Carvajal, 60, was arrested on a charge of violating a designated operational area of an airport, an arrest report said.

The alleged incident happened around 3:45 p.m. when Ortiz-Carvajal exited the secured area of Terminal H and returned two minutes later by re-entering through the exit, the report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Esperanza Ortiz-Carvajal

Ortiz-Carvajal allegedly ran past the TSA security screener, the report said.

Normal airport operations had to be suspended in Terminals H and J while officers worked to find Ortiz-Carvajal, as several aircraft were grounded and unable to pull back from the gates and passengers weren't allowed to enter or exit the terminals, the report said.

Ortiz-Carvajal was eventually found aboard an Avianca airplane and taken into custody before she was booked into jail.

The report said Ortiz-Carvajal lives in Colombia and it lists her occupation as "spiritual coach."

During a court appearance Thursday, Ortiz-Carvajal was appointed public defender and prosecutors asked for a $2,500 bond.

A defense attorney argued for a lower bond, saying there could have been a language issue or misunderstanding, but the prosecutor replied that there's signage in Spanish at MIA.

The judge set the bond at $1,000.