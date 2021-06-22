Miami-Dade County

Woman Arrested, Facing Murder Charge in Killing of Former State Senator's Son

Jason Campbell, the son of Daphne Campbell, was shot and killed June 1 inside a Miami-Dade apartment

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman was arrested in connection with the killing of the son of a former Florida state senator in Miami-Dade, police said Tuesday.

Lakoria Shamece Washington, 24, faces charges of first-degree felony murder in the fatal shooting of Jason Campbell, the son of Daphne Campbell.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.
Miami-Dade Corrections
Lakoria Washington

U.S. Marshals apprehended Washington on Monday in Port Orange and is awaiting extradition to Miami-Dade County.

Campbell, 23, was gunned down June 1 in an apartment at the Monte Carlo Condominiums on Northwest 165th Street.

Miami-Dade County Jun 18

Suspect Wanted in Killing of Former Florida State Senator's Son Identified

Miami-Dade Jun 2

Son of Former State Senator Killed in Shooting

Campbell's family said Jason, a father of three, was shot and killed while he slept in the apartment of the woman he was seeing.

Miami-Dade Police put out flyers last week identifying Washington as the suspect.

A suspect wanted in connection with the killing of the son of a former Florida state senator in Miami-Dade earlier this month has been identified. NBC 6's Johnny Archer reports

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade CountyshootingDaphne Campbell
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us