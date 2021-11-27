Woman Arrested in Islamorada For Biting Deputy

A 32-year-old woman was taken into custody Saturday after biting a Monroe County Sheriff's deputy.

The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. Saturday after a deputy arrived and ordered Zena Marchant, 32 and 29-year-old Yanique Marchant to leave Hog Heaven Sports Bar & Grill in Islamorada after causing a disturbance.

According to the Sheriff's office, both returned a few minutes later and Zena Marchant was calling 911, falsely claiming deputies had Yanique Marchant’s purse.

After asking Marchant to stop the 911 call, Zena Marchant continued the call ran away.

Zena Marchant bit the deputy on the hand during attempts to handcuff her and both women were taken to jail.

Zena Marchant was charged with resisting arrest with violence, battery on a law enforcement officer, trespassing and misuse of 911. Yanique Marchant was also charged with trespassing.