Woman Arrested in Stabbing of Ex-Boyfriend in Hialeah: Police

A woman has been arrested on a battery charge in the stabbing of her ex-boyfriend, police said.

Harlem Hernandez, 28, is facing an aggravated battery with a deadly weapon charge in Saturday's stabbing in the 1000 block of West 44th Terrace, Hialeah Police officials said.

Miami-Dade Corrections

Officers had responded to the area after initially receiving reports of an attempted armed robbery that resulted in a man being stabbed.

The man was brought to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition. His identity wasn't released.

As the incident was further investigated, it was discovered an attempted armed robbery hadn't occurred but rather a domestic dispute involving the man and his ex-girlfriend, Hernandez, officials said.

At some point during the dispute, Hernandez stabbed the man, police said.

Hernandez was booked into jail, where she remained held Sunday on $7,500 bond, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.