Woman arrested on murder charge in Miami shootout that left man dead

A woman was arrested on a murder charge in connection with a shootout at a Miami apartment building that left a man dead last week, officials said.

Yanais Almeida, 35, was booked into jail Monday on a charge of first-degree murder/robbery, records showed.

Miami-Dade Corrections Yanais Almeida

The shootout happened some time around 6 a.m. on Jan. 25 at a building in the 4200 block of Northwest South Tamiami Drive.

According to an arrest report, the victim, Stefan Iglesias, was found in a pool of blood with a firearm near his body.

Iglesias, who'd been shot in the neck, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A short time after police and fire rescue found his body, Almeida and another suspect arrived at Coral Gables Hospital with gunshot wounds, the report said.

They were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital where they were treated and released.

Detectives reviewed surveillance footage that showed Iglesias walking into the parking lot with Almeida when he pulls out a gun and starts shooting at the other suspect who was hospitalized, the report said.

The footage showed another suspect come out of a concealed area and start chasing after and shooting at Iglesias, who was hit by gunfire and collapsed, the report said.

Other surveillance footage showed Almeida and one of the other suspects dropped off near the hospital, and showed Almeida and the injured suspect walking into the emergency room, the report said.

On Saturday, Almeida and one of the other suspects were found in a car at a gas station and taken into custody, the report said.

Almeida appeared on court Tuesday, where she was appointed a public defender and ordered held without bond.

During the court appearance, a prosecutor said Almeida brought the victim to the location where the other two suspects planned to rob him of marijuana.

Police haven't identified the other suspects involved or said whether they're facing charges.