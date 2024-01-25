Man dies after he's found shot at Miami apartment building

Police are investigating a shooting at a Miami apartment complex that left a man dead Thursday morning.

Miami Police officials said officers responded to reports of a shooting at 4271 Northwest South Tamiami Canal Drive shortly before 6:30 a.m.

When they arrived the officers found the man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead.

Police haven't released the man's identity or any other information on the shooting but said it's being investigated.

