Miami

Man dies after he's found shot at Miami apartment building

Miami Police officials said officers responded to reports of a shooting at 4271 Northwest South Tamiami Canal Drive shortly before 6:30 a.m.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating a shooting at a Miami apartment complex that left a man dead Thursday morning.

Miami Police officials said officers responded to reports of a shooting at 4271 Northwest South Tamiami Canal Drive shortly before 6:30 a.m.

When they arrived the officers found the man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead.

Police haven't released the man's identity or any other information on the shooting but said it's being investigated.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us