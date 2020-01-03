Woman Claims New Assault Allegation Against Former Dolphins Player: Lawyer

The attorney for a woman at the center of an assault domestic violence charge against former Miami Dolphins running back Mark Walton is claiming it wasn’t the first incident of violence in their relationship last year and saying the team knew before they signed him.

In an interview with the Miami Herald, Patrick McGeehan said that his client was assaulted by the former Dolphins and University of Miami player in March in the city of Miami Gardens and filed a police report at the time.

However, McGeehan says that Jasmin Thompson was not contacted for an interview until after Walton’s arrest in November for assaulting Thompson while she was pregnant.

Walton, who was cut by the team shortly after the November arrest, allegedly punched Thompson in the face and head and was arrested by police outside his Davie home.

Thompson claimed that in the March incident, the two argued inside of his Jaguar before Walton allegedly dragged her back in by her foot and punched her to the point that she was bleeding and her lip was swollen.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office told the paper they didn’t know about the case while the Miami Gardens Police Department said the case remains an active investigation.

Walton, who stared in high school at Miami Central before playing for the Hurricanes, was drafted in 2018 by the Cincinnati Bengals but was cut shortly after being arrested in several cases that included marijuana possession and battery.

The Dolphins singed him in May of 2019, starting four games of the team and rushing for just 201 yards on 53 carries with no touchdowns before being cut after the team’s first win of the season on November 3rd against the New York Jets.