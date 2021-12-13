Woman Dies After Being Struck By Brightline Train in Fort Lauderdale

A woman has died after she was struck by a Brightline train in Fort Lauderdale Monday morning.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. at the railroad crossing at 100 Northwest 6th Street, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials said.

When police and firefighters responded to calls of a pedestrian hit by a train, they found the injured woman.

She was taken to Broward Health in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

Officials haven't released the woman's name but said she's in her early 70s.

The incident remains under investigation.

