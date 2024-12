A woman died during a diving incident off Key Largo Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Andrea Shultz, 56, was with a commercial dive vessel at Molasses Reef when she was found unconscious in the water shortly after 10 a.m., Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said.

CPR was given to Shultz while she was en route to shore but she didn't survive, officials said. Shultz was a Tallahassee resident.

Officials said foul play doesn't appear to be a factor but autopsy results are pending.