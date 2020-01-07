Woman Gives Birth to 2 Sets of Twins in Same Year

Having one set of twins could be enough for any mother – but one South Florida got to experience the thrill twice in the same year.

Alexzandria Wolliston gave birth to her first set of twin boys, named Mark and Malakhi, in March of this year. On December 27th, the West Palm Beach resident welcomed Kaylen and Kaleb into the world.

“I’m like, 'Oh my gosh, I never thought I would have two,'” she said to NBC affiliate WPTV-TV.

Wollison said she didn’t think that twins ran in her family until finding out that both her grandmothers had lost a set of twins at birth.

“I always say that I feel like my grandmothers gave me their kids,” Wolliston explained. “I feel like they just sent them down for me.”

Wollison, who also has a three-year-old daughter at home, recently brought Kaleb home from the NICU and hopes to do the same with Kaylen soon – and does not plan on having any more kids at this time.