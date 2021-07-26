Woman Goes Missing During Rolling Loud Festival

Loved ones are desperately trying to find a woman who attended the Rolling Loud music festival in South Florida over the weekend and hasn't been seen since.

The last time Nicholas Prevost says he saw his friend Ashley Espinosa Sanchez was Saturday night at the Hard Rock Stadium. Miami Gardens police confirmed they were working on a missing person case.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"My biggest fear is that she's been taken by somebody who is not going to take care of her. If I don't see her again that's really gonna kill me inside," Prevost said.

They drove from Tallahassee to Miami together to attend the 3-day music festival.

"This is probably one of the worst weekends of my life. I didn't even care about the Rolling Loud festival when she disappeared, like, at all," he said.

Prevost says when they arrived at the concert, Espinosa Sanchez handed him her phone and walked away fast before she got lost in the crowd.

Prevost has since reported her missing and has checked every hospital he could think of.

Prevost also tweeted about his missing friend and got two responses of possible sightings — and is trying to piece together a timeline.

"Now time been getting thinner and thinner. I’m running out of time," he said.

Prevost says he expected to find Espinosa Sanchez right after the festival, but 48 hours later, he can't help but think the worst.

"She's passionate about everything, really. She can talk for hours she loves to talk and she's a very spiritual person," he said.

The 23-year-old is 5-foot-2 and was last seen wearing no shoes and a black and red striped romper, with her hair possibly down. Prevost says he is aware of her using any drugs.