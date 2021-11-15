Woman Hospitalized After Stabbing, Carjacking in NW Miami

The Miami Police Department is investigating after a woman was stabbed and carjacked in northwest Miami early Monday morning.

The incident occurred in the area of NW 79th Street and 2nd Avenue in Miami, police said.

The victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, but her condition is still unknown.

Police have also not released any detailed descriptions of the suspect.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Miami Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.