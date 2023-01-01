Woman in Maserati Shot by Gunman in Another Car on I-95 in Miami-Dade

A woman was hospitalized after she was shot multiple times by someone in another car on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade early Sunday, authorities said.

The woman was driving a white Maserati northbound on I-95 near Northwest 119th Street when a white sedan pulled up and someone inside opened fire, Florida Highway Patrol officials said.

The Maserati was hit by gunfire more than 30 times, and the woman who was driving was hit several times on the left side of her body, officials said.

The woman was able to exit the highway at Northwest 119th Street and the other car continued on I-95.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

She was eventually taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center with non-life threatening injuries. Her identity wasn't released.

The incident remains under investigation.