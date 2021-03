Florida Highway Patrol officers are investigating an early morning crash along I-95 that left a woman dead Saturday.

According to police, a black Kia sedan was traveling south on I-95 between Northwest 79th and 62nd Street when it was involved in a crash. After the collision, the driver exited the vehicle and jumped off of the I-95 overpass and died.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police have not released the victim's identity or any additional information on the incident at this time.