Woman Killed in Shooting Outside Miami Gardens Nightclub, Suspect in Custody

A woman was killed and a suspect in custody after a shooting outside a Miami Gardens nightclub late Sunday.

Officers responded to Studio 183 nightclub near the intersection of Miami Gardens Drive and Northwest 2nd Avenue after the shooting happened around 11:40 p.m.

When police arrived they found a woman outside who had been shot several times.

Medics rushed her to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

One witness said there had been a fight inside which continued outside and that's when the gunfire erupted.

The club’s security guard, who was armed with a gun, fired back at the suspect then detained that person until police arrived, officials said.

Police have not released the names of the people involved.

No other information was immediately known.

