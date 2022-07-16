Woman Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on I-95

A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-95 Saturday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Authorities responded to a call regarding a woman fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash on I-95, FHP said in a statement.

FHP officers found a Nissan sedan overturned after it lost control and crashed into the center median concrete barrier wall, according to the statement.

The vehicle was traveling east on I-95, in the area of Biscayne Boulevard.

Officers said a woman, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was ejected and died of her injuries at the scene.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.