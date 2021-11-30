Woman ‘Livid' Over Online Website Listing ‘Cow' as Clothing Size

For G’Nadine Grant, dressing up for Christmas is a tradition she takes seriously.

Her closet is full of festivity, from ugly sweaters to Santa stockings to elf shoes.

"Christmas hats, Christmas dresses, everything, the whole shebang," she said.

But this year, her holiday cheer is mixed with shock.

Grant went on Walmart's website looking for ugly Christmas sweaters and said she couldn’t believe what we saw when she typed in "plus-size ugly Christmas sweaters women" in the search bar.

"I’m livid. I’m very angry," she said.

The website lists the sizes as 3x, 4x, 2xxl — and "cow."

"Obviously, these are for larger people, and you’re referring to larger people as 'cows,' really?" Grant said. "It shouldn’t be on your website. I don’t think it was a prank cause if it was a prank that’s definitely not funny."

Grant tried calling the company’s corporate office but hit a dead end.

"This is not really a customer service issue. This is a corporate office issue that Walmart would allow something like this to go on their website. So nothing was really done," she said.

NBC 6 reached out to Walmart Tuesday night for a statement, and a spokesperson wrote back, "This is certainly not ok and we are working to determine what is going on now."

Grant says she feels like the label could lead to body shaming.

"I’m angry for new mothers that just had babies and you may be a little bit insecure because they’ve added a few pounds or whatever," she said.

She hopes serious action is taken soon.

"Take that foolishness down off your website, seriously," said Grant, who also wants the company to issue an apology."