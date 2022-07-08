Woman Released From Hospital More Than a Week After Florida Keys Shark Attack

A Texas woman who was attacked by a shark while swimming in the Florida Keys has been released from a Miami hospital after more than a week of recovery.

The woman, identified as 35-year-old Lindsay Bruns of Flower Mound, Texas, was released from Jackson South Medical Center on Thursday.

Family members said Bruns, her husband, and their two daughters were in the Keys on vacation when the shark attack occurred.

The incident happened on June 29, when Bruns jumped into the water from a boat near Summerland Key.

According to a report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Bruns was in about 10 feet of water on the Gulf side when her husband saw "lots of splashing and water coming over into the vessel, a splash he described as too big for his wife just jumping in the water."

Her husband said at first he saw nothing but blood in the water, before his wife emerged screaming for help.

She surfaced with a large laceration on her leg, that was later confirmed to have been caused by a shark, Monroe County Fire Rescue officials said.

Bruns was taken to the Summerland Key airport so she could be brought by Trauma Star to the Miami hospital.

While she was on the helicopter, she received a blood transfusion.

"According to Trauma Star staff, the blood transfusion onboard strongly contributed to the patient's status upon arrival in Miami," fire rescue officials said in a statement.

Bruns spent more than a week in the hospital, and family members said she underwent multiple surgeries and doctors are hopeful she'll eventually regain most leg function.