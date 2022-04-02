Miami-Dade

Woman Robs Miami Gardens Gas Station While Wearing Mask: Police

Mandy Moore, 24, was taken into custody and faces several charges including attempted robbery while wearing a mask

By NBC 6

A gasoline pump at a gas station in San Diego, taken on Saturday, March 26, 2022.
NBC News

Police arrested a woman they said robbed a Miami Gardens gas station while wearing a mask earlier in the week.

Mandy Moore (Miami-Dade Police Department)

According to police, Moore went into the Mobile station located on the corner of Northwest 183rd Street and 27th Avenue on Thursday morning. She left with an undetermined amount of money.

Moore is being held on $40,000 bond.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeMiami Gardensrobbery
