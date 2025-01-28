Woman shot during altercation in Lauderhill: Police

A woman was shot Monday during an altercation with what witnesses said was a group of kids in Lauderhill, police said.

Lauderhill Police officers responded after 6 p.m. to the 1100 block of Northwest 54th Avenue.

A relative of the victim said a group of kids came to their home and began arguing with them, which is when things escalated.

Police said the group intended to "engage in a physical altercation." At some point, someone discharged a firearm, striking the victim.

The group dispersed from the scene. Police have not taken anyone into custody or identified a suspect.

The woman was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police urged anyone with information to call them at 954-497-4700 or submit a tip anonymously through Broward Crime Stoppers.