Woman stabbed to death at Pembroke Pines home allegedly by husband identified

A woman who was stabbed to death allegedly by her husband at their Pembroke Pines home has been identified.

Veronica Sinclair, 43, was identified by authorities Friday as the victim of Thursday's stabbing.

Pembroke Pines Police said Sinclair was stabbed to death by her husband at their home in the 1400 block of Lacosta Drive in the Grand Palms community.

The couple's five children were home at the time but weren't injured.

Police said the husband barricaded himself inside the home's garage before SWAT responded and were able to take him into custody.

The husband, whose identity hasn't been released, was taken to a local hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.