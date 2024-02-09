Pembroke Pines

Woman stabbed to death at Pembroke Pines home allegedly by husband identified

Veronica Sinclair, 43, was identified by authorities Friday as the victim of Thursday's stabbing

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman who was stabbed to death allegedly by her husband at their Pembroke Pines home has been identified.

Veronica Sinclair, 43, was identified by authorities Friday as the victim of Thursday's stabbing.

Pembroke Pines Police said Sinclair was stabbed to death by her husband at their home in the 1400 block of Lacosta Drive in the Grand Palms community.

The couple's five children were home at the time but weren't injured.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Police said the husband barricaded himself inside the home's garage before SWAT responded and were able to take him into custody.

The husband, whose identity hasn't been released, was taken to a local hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Pembroke Pines
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us