Man who stabbed wife in custody after SWAT standoff at Pembroke Pines home: Police

A man who stabbed his wife was taken into custody after a SWAT standoff at a Pembroke Pines home Thursday morning, police said.

Officers and fire rescue crews responded to the home in the 1400 block of Lacosta Drive in the Grand Palms community just after 6 a.m. after receiving a call that the man had attacked his wife with a knife, Pembroke Pines Police officials said.

ATTN RESIDENTS: Officers are on scene working an active investigation at Grand Palms Community. This is an isolated incident. Please avoid the area until further advised. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/lerFDIO1rF — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) February 8, 2024

Footage from the scene showed a large police presence in the community and a SWAT truck parked outside the home.

Police said after the stabbing the man locked himself in the home's garage.

Officers were able to get the wife and the couple's five children out of the home while the man remained barricaded inside the garage.

Multiple fire rescue trucks responded and the wife was seen being placed in the back of an ambulance. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where her condition was unknown.

SWAT members were later able to enter the garage and take the husband into custody. He was also taken to a nearby hospital for treatement.

Officials later added that the scene was secured, and there were no threats to the community.

Police haven't released the identities of anyone involved.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.