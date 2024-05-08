2nd and 3rd bodies found after stolen car crashed into Florida river

Two more bodies have been found after a car that was stolen in Boynton Beach crashed into the St. Lucie River late Monday, authorities said.

The two bodies were found Wednesday, Martin County Sheriff's Office officials said. A 17-year-old's body had been found in the river by a dive team shortly after the crash.

Authorities said the 17-year-old and his friends had been speeding and driving recklessly in the stolen car before crashing into the river.

The car sank within seconds but two people, an adult and a 15-year-old, surfaced and were taken into custody.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The 15-year-old was wearing a ski mask, officials said.

Officials said the adult and teen changed their story about how many people were in the car and wouldn't answer why the 15-year-old was wearing a ski mask.

Detectives are working with prosecutors to determine what charges the two survivors will face.