‘Can happen to anyone': Miami firefighter who went into cardiac arrest grateful to be alive

A 23-year-old Miami firefighter is grateful to be alive following a scary incident during a training exercise.

Reece Blake was a recruit in a class, training to become a SWAT medic in Miami.

SWAT medics respond to incidents involving police officers in moments of crisis.

On March 5th, Reece was running from Lummus Park to Virginia Key as part of a training day when he collapsed and went into cardiac arrest.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"The last thing I remember was running past Fire Station 4 in Brickell," Reece recalled Wednesday.

Seven fellow Miami firefighters and 7 Miami Police officers rushed to provide lifesaving aid seconds after he collapsed.

Miami Police Officer Pedro Julio Moreno was one of the first to jump into action.

"I started doing compressions. You’re supposed to do 30 compressions and two breaths. I was doing like 50 or 60 nonstop," Moreno said.

Firefighter Juan Carlos Ramirez said his previous training kicked in immediately.

“What was going through our minds, all of us, was 'not today,'" said Ramirez. “You’re coming back home.”

The next memory Reece has is waking up at Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

“It’s scary because I was in the best shape of my life. I was following a diet, getting proper sleep. I guess it can happen to anyone, really,” said Reece.

On Wednesday, all 14 firefighters and police officers were awarded the Silver Lifesaving Medal at a ceremony for their quick actions.

Reece’s father, former Miami-Dade Fire Capt. Paul Blake, joined Reece in his reunion with the heroes who saved his son’s life.

"When my son went down, they didn’t freak out," said Blake. “They knew exactly what the roles were going to be and he’s walking proof of that."

Reece is still undergoing cardiac rehab. He is currently working in the Division of Emergency Management in Miami.

He told NBC6 he hopes to complete SWAT medic training when he is cleared by doctors.