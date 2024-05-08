‘What made him do this?': Broward mom says ex tried to set her on fire while she held their child

A South Florida mother is sharing her traumatic story after investigators said her now ex-boyfriend tried to light her on fire while she was holding their baby.

The woman did not want to be identified or show her face on camera, but she invited NBC6 inside her Oakland Park home on Wednesday, the same home where she said her now ex-boyfriend Mark Confessore, and father of two of her three children, tried to light her on fire last Wednesday.

"A simple argument between us became like a nightmare," she said. “With the baby in my hand, it's not a joke, it's not a game."

Broward Sheriff's Office Mark Confessore

She said they were arguing earlier in the day and when they got home the arguing escalated. Her 17-year-old son started recording on his phone.

“I'll light you the [expletive] up right now,” Confessore is heard saying in the audio recording.

"Stop, please, what are you doing, look what you're doing with us," the mother screams in the audio recording.

And she feared for not only her life, but her childrens' life too.

An arrest report said while the woman was holding their baby, Confessore "grabbed a container of lighter fluid and began to spray it on her and their [redacted]."

“All the time I was crying and screaming, 'stop, stop,'" she said.

She said she tried to rinse the fluid off but Confessore tried to pour more on her. An arrest report said Confessore "had a small yellow lighter in his hand and attempted to spark it."

The mother of three said that's when her oldest son stepped in. Moments later, the report goes on to say Confessore tried to load a gun, but her son grabbed his hands to stop him.

"Thank God nothing happened because my son stopped him, but this hurts," she said.

The woman said she ran to a neighbor's house and called police. She said while this nightmare is over, she can't erase what happened to her and her kids.

"I can't forgive this, it's not a forgivable thing," she said.

Confessore, 40, was booked into the Broward County Jail on multiple charges including assault and battery, and has a hearing on Thursday.

The mother said she now has to find somewhere else to live and has created a GoFundMe.