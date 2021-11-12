Woman Wanted in May Killing of Man in Broward: Sheriff

Authorities are searching for a woman wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in unincorporated central Broward County back in May.

Keniesia Nikitress Lewis, 21, is wanted in the May 8 killing of 26-year-old Chauncey McFadden, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Friday.

Broward Sheriff's Office

Deputies who responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Northwest 9th Street found McFadden dead from a single gunshot wound.

Investigators said Lewis and McFadden got into a verbal argument before she shot him and fled the scene.

Lewis, who has an active arrest warrant for manslaughter with a firearm, is known to frequent the Franklin Park area of Fort Lauderdale, and her family is from Coconut Creek. She was believed to be in Miami after the incident, officials said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.