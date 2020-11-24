Woman's Body Found in Water Near Downtown Miami

Police have launched a death investigation after the body of a woman was found early Tuesday morning in downtown Miami.

Miami Police have not released many details, but say it appears the body of a Black woman in her 40s was found in the water near the north side of the AmericanAirlines Arena.

Investigators have not released additional details on the case, including whether foul play was involved.

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for updates

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.