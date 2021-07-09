Woman's Screams Captured on Surveillance During Armed Robbery in Lauderdale Lakes

Broward Sheriff's officials are looking for a man who they believe was involved in the assault and robbery of a woman whose gut-wrenching screams were caught on surveillance video.

The crimes happened shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday near the 4000 block of Northwest 34th Street in Lauderdale Lakes, BSO said in a news release.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather. Download our NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A woman told investigators she was approached by the man after she parked her car and told him "no" and kept walking away when he asked her question.

He grabbed her by the shoulder and struck her in the head, she told BSO, and when she saw he was holding a handgun, she started screaming. Those screams were caught by surveillance cameras.

The woman managed to break free from his hold and run away, investigators said. The man took the woman's purse and is seen running away in the surveillance footage.

The footage doesn't capture the actual crime but did capture a man loitering in the area before the attack. That man matched the description of the robber, investigators said.

He was described as a slim build male subject, possibly between 18 to 25 years of age, and approximately 6 feet to 6 feet 3 inches tall and wearing all black.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this case or the identity of the robber to contact BSO Robbery Detective Armando Enrique at 954-321-4233. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).