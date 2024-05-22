Women accused of stealing $200K in jewelry in Hallandale Beach surrender

Two women accused of stealing over $200,000 worth of jewelry from a man in Hallandale Beach have turned themselves in.

Lexi Buffaloe, 26, and Antonietta Ceccarelli, 28, surrendered to police Tuesday night. A third suspect, 23-year-old Juliana Cortes, was arrested earlier this week.

The trio faces several charges, including grand theft and fraud, in the alleged crime that happened earlier this month.

According to police, the victim was in line at a drug store in Hallandale Beach when he was approached by three women.

They exchanged numbers and the women later went to the man's home, police said.

Investigators said when the man went to use a restroom, the women left with his jewelry and cash, including a ring valued at $100,000, a $68,000 gold chain, and a $25,000 Rolex.