West Palm Beach Police

Worker Dies After Falling from West Palm Beach Luxury Condo

A construction worker died after falling from the 13th floor of a West Palm Beach luxury condominium

A woman is dead after falling from the 13th floor of a West Palm Beach luxury condominium that is under construction Saturday. 

West Palm Beach police responded to the scene at La Clara Palm Beach at 1515 S. Flagler Drive around 9 a.m. about a worker that had fallen to her death.

According to the police, officers discovered the body of Yamileth Martinez-Ponce, 23, on the second floor landing.

Detectives say she was installing flooring in one of the units when she fell from the balcony.

West Palm Beach police spokesperson, Mike Jachles, said no one directly observed her fall, but other workers saw her fall in their peripheral vision.

