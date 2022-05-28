Worker Dies After Falling from West Palm Beach Luxury Condo

A woman is dead after falling from the 13th floor of a West Palm Beach luxury condominium that is under construction Saturday.

West Palm Beach police responded to the scene at La Clara Palm Beach at 1515 S. Flagler Drive around 9 a.m. about a worker that had fallen to her death.

According to the police, officers discovered the body of Yamileth Martinez-Ponce, 23, on the second floor landing.

Detectives say she was installing flooring in one of the units when she fell from the balcony.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

West Palm Beach police spokesperson, Mike Jachles, said no one directly observed her fall, but other workers saw her fall in their peripheral vision.