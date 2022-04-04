Worker Goes Missing While Dredging Canal in Margate

Crews were searching for a worker who went missing while dredging a canal in Margate Monday morning.

Officials said the worker was part of a crew that was dredging the canal in the 6900 block of Northwest 18th Street when the bank somehow gave way.

The worker wasn't able to get out and was believed to be trapped in some equipment, officials said.

Margate Fire Rescue and the Broward Sheriff's Office Dive Team responded to search the canal.

No other information was immediately known.

