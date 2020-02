A worker was killed from a 16-story fall down the roof of a Florida condo building, officials said Sunday.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said that the cause of the Saturday accident is still under investigation.

The 38-year-old man has not been identified by authorities.

News outlets say the man was part of a roofing crew working on top of Silver Shells condominiums in Destin, a beach in the Florida Panhandle.