World Vegan Day: How having a plant-based diet is a climate change solution

Nov. 1 is World Vegan Day, a celebration of all of the benefits of a plant-based diet.

The Global Food System is responsible for 33% of our planet’s greenhouse gas emissions and uses 70% of the world’s freshwater supply. A vegan diet uses 54% less water and a combined 75% less greenhouse emissions, water pollution and land use.

If everyone decided to become a vegan today, there would be enough food and water for every living human being in our current population.

For folks who feel overwhelmed by the idea of going vegan, which is completely understandable, we like to tell people to start small.

Meatless Monday has become a way for families to try a plant-based meal once a week, and then maybe next year, increase to two days a week and so on as it becomes more comfortable to find and prepare healthy and delicious food.

Every vegan will tell you how great a plant-based diet feels when it comes to health and ethics, but the vegan diet is a real climate change solution that can combat the thing that causes more greenhouse gas emissions than even cars or factories — meat and dairy production.