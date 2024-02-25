Amber Alert

Young boy found safe after Florida Amber Alert issued in Palm Beach County

The AMBER Alert was cancelled minutes before 8:00 p.m. on Sunday

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Florida AMBER Alert was cancelled on Sunday night, for a young boy who was reported missing from Riviera Beach in Palm Beach County.

Christian Simeus was reportedly found safe, but its unclear where and who he was found with.

The AMBER Alert stated that the child was possibly with Jean Simeus, 44, traveling in a 2019 black BMW 440i Gran Coupe with GA tag number TBZ4664.

