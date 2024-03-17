Homestead

Young boy hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself in the head: police

Officers responded to the scene along SE 13th Street after reports of a child shot in the head

By NBC6

Homestead Police car
NBC 6

A young child was airlifted to the hospital on Sunday after an accidental shooting in Homestead, according to police.

Officers responded to the scene along SE 13th Street, over reports of a child shot in the head.

An investigation revealed that a 12-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the head, according to Homestead Police.

The child was airlifted to Kendall Regional Trauma Center, where he was listed as stable, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

