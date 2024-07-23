6-year-old boy loses hand after firework explodes at Deerfield Beach home

A 6-year-old boy lost his hand after a firework exploded in a Deerfield Beach neighborhood on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Deputies and fire rescue workers responded to a report of an explosion in the 600 block of Northwest 1st Terrace around 10:15 a.m., Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

When they arrived, they found the young boy, who was taken to a local hospital with a hand injury.

He suffered a complete hand amputation as a result of the firework explosion, Fire Rescue officials said.

No other injuries were reported.

Chopper 6 was over the scene near Northwest 1st Terrace and 5th Street as BSO deputies investigated the aftermath and interviewed people at the scene.

Detectives are investigating what led to the incident, officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.