Young Child Survives Fall Out of 4th Floor Window at Miami Apartment Building

A young child was hospitalized after falling out of a 4th floor window at an apartment building in Miami Monday morning.

Miami Police officials said the incident happened around 7:30 a.m. in the area of Southwest 20th Avenue and 8th Street in Little Havana.

When officers responded, they found the child, a 2-year-old girl, alert and conscious.

Investigators believe the girl fell about 40 feet but survived in part because palm trees and bushes broke her fall.

“This is just a miracle. It could’ve easily been something else," Miami Police Commander Freddie Cruz said.

Miami Fire Rescue responded and brought the girl to Jackson Memorial Hospital to be evaluated. Officials said she was in good condition.

No other information was immediately known.

