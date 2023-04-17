Your Questions Answered: What You Need to Know After Historic Flooding in South Florida

Communities in South Florida are still reeling after storms last week dumped an unprecendented amount of rain. Many were left wondering what to do and how to help.

Here are answers to some of the questions viewers have been asking us since the historic floods inundated South Florida.

How do I help those impacted by flooding?

If you want to help those impacted by flooding, there are ways to make sure your donation is going to the right place.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

GoFundMe has created a list of verified fundraisers. You can also search "Florida flooding: how to help" to find a list of every fundraiser verified by the company's trust and safety experts. Your donation goes right to the people and communities affected by the flooding.

If you want to help those impacted by flooding, there are ways to make sure your donation is going to the right place.

And if you've been impacted, the city of Fort Lauderdale has set up a needs assessment. Residents can fill out this survey so the city can gather data on the current needs of those affected.

You can also contact the Red Cross to donate or volunteer. Visit redcross.org or text REDCROSS to 90999 to donate $10.

How do I test for mold?

It's the invisible danger that lingers and time is critical. If the floods brought water into your homes, you might be wondering how to test for mold.

Mike Odeh with ServiceMaster Restore said to keep in mind what you can't see with the naked eye.

"You say, oh, we have a little bit of water, we can mop it up and it's fine," he said. "But it’s not your structure, your baseboards, your walls. If you have insulation, that’s affected as well."

If the floods brought water into your homes, you might be wondering, how do I test for mold?

Residents can use moisture meters after a storm — they can be picked up at local hardware stores, but they're not always accurate since they detect moisture and not mold.

So residents should call for a water damage, remediation company to test for moisture so they can help ventilate to get ahead of the mold.

"A lot of times you have to ventilate and you have to properly mitigate, otherwise you’re going to get secondary damage like bacterial growth that can turn into mold," Odeh said.

What do I do if my car has been flooded?

There have been images of countless cars stranded or underwater following the historic flooding in Broward Country.

State Farm confirmed it has received more than 1,600 insurance claims stemming from last week's events. So many are wondering what they should do if their car's been flooded.

State Farm confirmed it has received more than 1,600 insurance claims stemming from last week's events. So many are wondering what they should do if their car's been flooded.

Firstly, document the damage by taking pictures. Be sure to file an insurance claim right away.

The sooner the vehicle can be inspected and dried out, the less damage it will sustain.

AAA also advises against starting a flooded vehicle until a qualified mechanic has done an inspection. Keep in mind that trying to start the engine with water inside may lead to additional damage.

Having the right insurance coverage also makes a difference in these cases.

"Car insurance in the case of a flood is going to be covered under comprehensive. So it's very important that whenever we buy a policy for car insurance, we have full coverage," said AAA spokesperson Andre Khouri. "It means collision, comprehensive. Flood is an act of god. So it's covered under comprehensive. If you don't have the comprehensive coverage, the insurance company is not going to pay for the damage of your car."

What should I do if I have debris?

Both the city of Fort Lauderdale and the city of Hollywood have debris and bulk removal programs currently underway. Fort Lauderdale's is indefinite, and Hollywood's is expected to run until at least Wednesday.

We've seen the devastation left behind by the historic flooding and all the storms. So what should you do if you have debris?

There are some tips to keep in mind.

Do not place debris in trash bags.

Debris should be placed curbside without blocking the roadways or storm drains.

Pick-up zone areas in Fort Lauderdale are between the sidewalk and the roadway.

Be sure to keep debris away from storm drains and driveways.

Click here for Fort Lauderdale's debris removal guidelines.

In Hollywood, Customers across the City can put out household items such as furniture, mattresses, appliances, and other household goods that may have been damaged by floodwaters for collection.

I want to hire a contractor to fix my home. What should I keep in mind?

With so many people getting ready to fix their homes after the unprecedented flooding in Broward County, you may be wondering what to keep in mind when hiring a contractor.

FEMA has a couple of tips for those looking to repair their homes.

Gather 2-3 estimates from different contractors to compare.

Make sure the contractor is licensed and insured before hiring them.

Always ask for a written contract, which should include a detailed description of the work, materials, and equipment involved.

Don't sign a contract with blank spaces.

Don’t make a large down payment — some contractors might request it to purchase materials upfront.

With so many people getting ready to fix their homes after the unprecedented flooding in Broward County, you may be wondering what to keep in mind when hiring a contractor.

Experts said it’s important to be on the lookout for scammers who may try to take advantage of homeowners eager to make quick repairs.

"Don't agree to anything with a contractor that comes knocking on your door," said Mark Friedlander, a spokesperson for the Insurance Information Institute. "If somebody is trying to solicit your business indicating they will fix your home, if you sign an agreement with them, ask them to leave your property. Because scammers take advantage of storm victims. We saw this play out during Hurricane Ian. We've seen it with other major storms here in Florida. You want to make sure you are hiring a reputable contractor to fix your home."

When you've finally hired a contractor, keep these tips in mind: don't make the final payment until the job is completely done, and be sure to keep all paperwork related to the project. This includes the contract, any written changes, bills and invoices, payment receipts, and any correspondence with your contractor.

And don't forget to take photos of the work as it progresses.

When and how does FEMA step in?

When disaster strikes, help can come in different ways, including from the federal government. So when and how does FEMA step in?

The city of Fort Lauderdale said it began to assess the damage at homes affected by the floodwater. But for the city to qualify for FEMA assistance, a certain number of homes need to report damage.

If you had at least 12 inches of water or more inside of your home, you can call and report it to the number 954-828-8000.

Florida's Division of Emergency Management has formally requested FEMA for a damage assessment for areas hit by flooding. NBC6's Laura Rodriguez reports

Once government officials review and determine the extend of the disaster, the governor decides if the state has enough resources to respond. If not, the state should submit a major disaster declaration request to the White House.

The president will review the request and decide if federal assistance is needed. If the request is approved, FEMA can provide funding, personnel, and supplies to help the communities affected.

The Florida Director of Emergency Management said the state has already made an official request to FEMA for a damage assessment. FEMA is expected to be in town in the coming days to determine if the extent of the damage meets the treshold to provide assistance.

If it does, the director said he will ask the governor to make the disaster declaration request.