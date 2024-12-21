You're still in time: 7 spots to order Cuban catering for Christmas Eve

It’s that time of year!

But instead of joy and cheer, you’re freaking out over what to get your in-laws–or how you’re going to feed a small army because you decided to host this year.

Lucky for you, you’re still in time to order from quite a few South Florida hotspots serving up Cuban classics that’ll make for a great holiday meal. Most of these options include different cuts of pork as the main entrée, and include two sides.

Here are the restaurants famed for their catering year round, and what their prices are looking like all in one place, so you don’t have to compare in person or over the phone.

Note: The exact availability of these specials varies by location. We called and asked for the special. All prices are before tax. Order online, over the phone or in person.

¡Buen provecho!

Last day to order: Sunday, Dec. 22

What's on the menu? Two specials: a paleta de cerdo that feeds 10-12 people and costs $89.99 without sides or $139.99 with three sides, or a pierna that feeds 18-20 people and costs $139.99 without sides and $189.99 with three sides.

Last day to order: Saturday, Dec. 21

What's on the menu? There are plenty of options that you can see on the family menu here. The Cuban Party Special is pork, marinated with Cuban mojo and slow roasted served with moro rice and boiled yuca with mojo. It feeds 12 and costs $110.

Last day to order: Saturday, Dec. 21

What's on the menu? You can order holiday dinners (pork, ham or turkey) which include two sides or holiday entreés without sides. Prices vary slightly by location, but the paleta de puerco asada costs between $69.99 and $79.99 without sides and feeds 8-10 people. Or if you'd like to order it with sides, it costs between $10.99 and $12.49 per person.

Last day to order: Sunday, Dec. 22

What's on the menu? The holiday special includes Cuban rice, yuca or plantains, and pork (paleta, masa frita or asado). It's $99.99 to feed 10 people, $189.99 to feed 20 people, $289.99 to feed 30 people.

Last day to order: Sunday, Dec. 22

What's on the menu? A combo of pierna de puerco (pork leg) with Cuban rice and black beans and sides that feeds 10 people and costs $125, or 20 people for $250. The pork leg by itself costs $84 to feed 10 people or $155 to feed 20 people.

Last day to order: Monday, Dec. 23

What's on the menu? A combo of paleta de puerco, Cuban rice and yuca will feed 10 people, but check online to see the price at the location nearest you.

Last day to order: Sunday, Dec. 22

What's on the menu? A combo of shredded pork with Cuban rice and yuca costs $110 for 12 people. But there are other options, so check online.