Zoo Miami to Close Tuesday and Wednesday Due to Potential Impacts From Hurricane Ian

Zoo Miami is expected to be open to the public on Thursday

By NBC 6

Zoo Miami will be closed to the public on both Tuesday and Wednesday, allowing staff the chance to ensure the location and animals are safe ahead of potential impacts from Hurricane Ian.

Communications Director Ron Magill said that although the southwest Miami-Dade location is not in the cone of concern, the increased chance of wind and rain from outer bands of the storm could cause some damage.

"Animals will be secured in their evening holding areas early on Tuesday with their diets and fresh water in preparation for what likely will be an extended period of what will hopefully only be inclement weather but ready for what may be worse," Magill wrote.

